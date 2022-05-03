PM Ciuca on World Press Freedom Day: Right of journalists to do their job must remain intangible

Informing the public is vital, especially in periods such as the pandemic or in the current context, created by the Russian invasion in Ukraine, mass-media having an increasing role in this sense, but also a major responsibility in the balanced dissemination of information to the wider audience, said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, on Tuesday, in a message sent on World Press Freedom Day.

'The context in which we are marking World Press Freedom Day brings to the forefront the role of mass-media in the correct informing of the public and to combat disinformation, in close connection to the transformations and challenges that the development of digital technology brought to the sphere of journalism. Liberty and mass-media pluralism means guaranteeing freedom of expression and free access to information, fundamental rights of any citizen in a consolidated democracy and a functional rule of law. Respecting freedom of expression, the right to opinion and to information implies the responsibility of all state institutions and a coherent and sustained effort to protect rights guaranteed through the Constitution of Romania," the head of the Executive emphasizes.

"Together with the entire governmental team, I fully support the freedom of the press, right to opinion and the correct informing of citizens, position which I've expressed every time promptly and decidedly. In equal measure, we firmly condemn any attempt at intimidation or influencing the way in which a journalist or news desk in Romania exercises its constitutional rights for freedom of expression. To be a journalist means to be in the service of truth and public interest. I have full respect for the people in this profession, who do their jobs professionally, objectively and responsibly, many even in conflict areas, exposed to dangers, so that citizens are up to date with public interest developments. There are qualities I have always appreciated and I believe it's unacceptable that they would turn journalists into targets of threats or even attacks," the Prime Minister mentions.

"I support independent journalism and the safety of journalists. With good faith, involvement in the service of truth, professionalism and objectiveness, I am confident we can together succeed in combating attempts at disinformation, diversion, division and hate mongering fuelled on the backdrop of the post-pandemic and security crises. Many happy returns to all journalists," said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

AGERPRES