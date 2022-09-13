PM Ciuca: Romania makes every effort to find natural gas supply solutions for Moldova

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed his Moldovan counterpart Natalia Gavrilita at the Government House on Tuesday, saying that Romania is "making every effort" to find supply, transit and storage solutions for the natural gas needed by Moldova.

In a conversation, the two officials looked into the latest developments in the implementation of concrete projects intended to support Moldova in areas such as energy and natural gas supply, the provision of funding from a 100-million-euro package, as well as of 10 million euros in direct support, told Agerpres.

"Regarding electricity, it will be provided within the existing transmission infrastructure, and new interconnection lines will be provided in the medium and long term," according to the Romanian Government.

During the meeting, Gavrilita discussed increased transit of lorries on the borders and the need for additional measures to streamline traffic.

In this sense, the new border point that will open at Bumbata-Leova, on a military bridge of pontoons, and the taking over of goods traffic on the Radauti Prut-Lipcani bridge will contribute to the freeing up congested areas at the existing points."

Special attention was given by Ciuca to the support that the government of Romania can offer in the preparation process for the start of Moldova's accession negotiations with the European Union.

Gavrilita reviewed the current developments in Moldova's preparations for negotiations, especially in the area of justice.