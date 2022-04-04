PM Ciuca to attend sitting of Romanian Parliament marked by Ukraine's Zelenskiy speech

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is taking part in a siting of the Romanian Parliament this evening that will be addressed by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Senate Chairman Florin Citu says that the plenary session where Zelenskiy will give a speech starts at 19:00hrs, EEST, adding that the Romanian Parliament's chairs will speak at the beginning of the sitting.

"I will speak first, then Marcel Ciolacu, speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. The prime minister is invited. (...) Everyone has 3 minutes and then Mr Zelenskiy has 15-20 minutes," Citu said, Agerpres.ro informs.

Asked if President Iohannis is also invited, Florin Citu said: "I talked to President Klaus Iohannis."

According to a memorandum by Citu to the standing bureaus, President Zelenskiy will address Parliament by videoconference and that simultaneous translation from the Ukrainian language will be provided.

The standing bureaus also received a letter from the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania confirming their availability for the 19:00hrs videoconference.