PM Ciuca to meet European Commission President, NATO Secretary General in Brussels

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is paying an official visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, occasion on which he will have meetings with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, as well as with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, told Agerpres.

According to the schedule sent by the Government, Prime Minister Ciuca is to meet on Wednesday with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, as well as with President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen.

At the headquarters of the North-Atlantic Alliance, the Romanian PM will meet Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the two officials are scheduled to hod a joint news conference.

Also on Wednesday, the head of the Romanian Executive and his Belgian counterpart will have a meeting and hold a joint press conference.

On this occasion, several documents are to be signed, namely: the Bilateral Cooperation Agreement between the Belgian Nuclear Research Center (SCK CEN) and the "Horia Hulubei" National Institute for R&D in Physics and Nuclear Engineering (IFIN-HH), the Memorandum of Understanding regarding the cooperation in the nuclear area between the Technology for Nuclear Energy State Owned Company (RATEN) and the SCK CEN.

The Romanian Prime Minister will also have consultations with representatives of Romanian and Belgian business community.

Nicolae Ciuca will also meet Manfred Weber, the Chair of the Group of the European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament.

Also scheduled are the meetings with Ambassador Iulia Matei, Romania's permanent representative to the European Union COREPER II and Ambassador Dan Neculaescu, Romania's Permanent Representative to NATO.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Ciuca will meet European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean and the delegation of Romanian MEPs.

The delegation led by the Prime Minister is made up of Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu and Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu.