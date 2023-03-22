 
     
PM Ciuca to Muslim community: Ramadan is a special time for necessary reflection

ciuca patriotism

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message to the Muslim community of Romania as they entered the fasting month of Ramadan, saying that this is a special time for necessary reflection, spiritual growth and harmony.

"To Muslims in Romania, Ramadan is a special time for necessary reflection, spiritual growth and harmony. On this occasion, I want to reconfirm the firm commitment of the Romanian government to actively supporting and encouraging the affirmation of ethnic, cultural and religious identity, as well as the importance of a permanent dialogue between the government and leaders of all religions, as an eloquent expression of the principles and values on which our society is founded," said Ciuca.

He added that in Romania the Muslim community has a significant contribution to the consolidation of democracy and to securing an inclusive climate, told Agerpres.

"On the occasion of the entry into the month of Ramadan, I want to convey my thoughts of peace, abundance and joy to all the Muslims in Romania," added Ciuca.

