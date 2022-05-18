PM Ciuca: Today we operationalize aid scheme for economic operators of road and freight transport

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that the Executive will operationalize, in Wednesday's meeting, the aid scheme for economic operators of road and freight transport and will discuss the temporary exemption from paying taxes and duties for the voluntary increase of the minimum wage by 200 RON.

"In today's Government meeting, we will continue to take the necessary decisions in order to finalize all aspects specific to the application of the 'Support for Romania' package and in this way we will operationalize the state aid scheme through which we offer support to economic operators of road and freight transport and we will also discuss those issues regarding the temporary facilitation of the tax and duties exemption for the voluntary increase of the minimum wage by 200 RON," said the Prime Minister, at the beginning of the Government meeting.He called on the ministers to prepare all the necessary documents no later than the end of May and to take all the decisions taken to ensure the coherence and dynamics of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).The government will approve in Wednesday's meeting, through an emergency ordinance, the legal framework for the implementation of the measure provided in the "Support for Romania" package, based on which employers can voluntarily increase the level of the gross monthly basic salary by 200 lei, respectively from 2,550 lei to 2,750 lei, for employees who carry out their activity based on individual employment contracts.Another draft decision on the agenda of the government meeting aims to establish a state aid scheme to compensate for the increase in fuel prices for engine supply as a result of the armed conflict in Ukraine."The aim of the bill is to establish a state aid scheme to support enterprises affected by the crisis by mitigating the economic effects of the armed conflict in Ukraine. The proposed state aid scheme is not applicable to companies operating in the field of processing and trade of agricultural products. The measure identified and proposed consists of compensating with the amount of 50 bani [the lowest subdivision of the Romanian currency, 100 bani equals 1 RON - e.n.] per liter of fuel purchased, without exceeding the equivalent in RON of 400,000 euros per enterprise and applies to road transport operators of goods or persons," shows the explanatory statement. AGERPRES