PM Ciuca: We continue to provide direct, rapid support to Ukrainian state; 11 ambulances, donated to evacuate the wounded

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says Romanian authorities continue to provide direct and rapid support to the Ukrainian state affected by Russian aggression, citing the operationalization of a donation of eleven fully equipped and functional ambulances that left on Monday for Ukraine, according to agerpres.ro.

"We continue to provide direct and prompt support to the Ukrainian state, which has been severely affected by Russian aggression. Eleven fully equipped and functional ambulances left on Monday for Ukraine, donated to evacuate the wounded and provide first aid. The 29th humanitarian mission was operationalized through the hub in Suceava, the first European logistics center for receiving humanitarian assistance. Romania stands in solidarity with Ukraine and the suffering Ukrainian people and will continue to offer support!", Nicolae Ciuca wrote on Monday on Facebook.

