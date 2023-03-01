PM Ciuca welcomes Moldovan PM Recean at Victoria Palace

Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Dorin Recean, who is on an official visit to Romania, was welcomed on Wednesday, at the Victoria Palace by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, within a guard of honor ceremony and to the tunes of the national anthems of the two states, told Agerpres.

The welcoming will be followed by a working breakfast offered by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in honor of his Moldovan counterpart and a meeting in the plenary of the two delegations.

Subsequently, PM Ciuca will present to the Executive head in Chisinau the members of Romania's Government.

Afterwards, the two high officials will hold joint news statements.

Within the visit to Bucharest, the Executive head in Chisinau will have meetings with President Klaus Iohannis, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu and will be welcomed by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta and Prince Radu, at the Elisabeta Palace.