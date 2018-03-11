PM Dancila, about new position of PSD's Executive President: It increases sense of responsibility

Premier Viorica Dancila affirmed on Sunday evening that having been elected Executive President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule - ed.n.) "increases her sense of responsibility".

Asked at private TV broadcaster Antena 3 why her contenders, Ecaterina Andronescu and Nicolae Banicioiu could not present their messages in PSD's Congress, Dancila stated: "Gabriela Firea conveyed a message in the second stage. It was Mrs. Andronescu's turn, Mr. Banicioiu's. They left the hall. I do not want to judge, it is their way of doing things one way or another, but I do not believe this influenced the vote. (...) The result of the vote was crushing. (...) It increases my sense of responsibility.She specified that she took the decision to run for this position because she received many requests in this respect.In her opinion, the result of the vote for the position of PSD's Executive President is based on two reasons."This large number of votes I think is based on two reasons: firstly - I traveled a lot in the territory, I know every organisation president very well, I carried out a lot of actions, I participated in many events - and secondly, I believe it is important, after what happened to the previous two governments - I consider many colleagues saw this election as technical one, a better liaison between the Government and the party," Dancila further stated.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila became on Saturday PSD's Executive President, having been voted by 2,880 deputies present at PSD's Extraordinary Congress. Only 939 votes "against" were recorded.

AGERPRES .