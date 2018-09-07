PM Dancila about Pitesti-Sibiu motorway: I have sent control body to identify obstacles

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced, on Friday, that she sent the control body in order to identify the obstacles that are blocking the construction of the section of Pitesti-Sibiu motorway.

"It is true, one of the problems is (...) the infrastructure, I discussed about the Pitesti-Sibiu motorway. I explained that indeed, on section 2 and 3 there are problems. In order to see exactly what these problems are, I sent over the Prime Minister's control body, to see what the obstacles are, if they truly exist, but also to have a clear image, so as to remove some obstacles in the way of the carrying out of this highway," Viorica Dancila said, during a visit at Dacia plant in Mioveni.She added that she is waiting for the conclusions of the verifications, because the population is also discontent with the way in which the infrastructure projects are being conducted.In her opinion, all those that blocked the progress of some investment projects will have to leave from the positions they occupy."My opinion is that all those who blocked or will block from now on will have to go home, because you can't justify trying to block such important projects, be they in infrastructure, or other projects (...) We want to see if there are any blockages, to lift these blockages, but not allow these blockages to occur again," Viorica Dancila further said.