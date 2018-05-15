PM Dancila, Ambassador Minasyan on Romanian-Armenian bilateral ties

Prime minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday has welcomed the Armenian Ambassador in Bucharest, Sergey Minasyan, upon the latter's visit of presentation at the debut of his diplomatic mandate in Romania, a release by the Romanian gov't sent to AGERPRES informs.

The Premier recalled the "strong grounds" of the Romanian-Armenian bilateral relations and expressed belief that the said relationship will continue to evolve in the next period, evoking the symbolic value of the coincidence of the two historical centennials celebrated this year by both Romania and Armenia."The Romanian Prime minister stressed the importance of conferring a new impetus to the economic co-operation, through the Romanian-Armenian inter-governmental joint Committee for commercial, economic and technical-scientific co-operation, included," the release says.Viorica Dancila has also reiterated the support for the development of the EU-Armenia relations, highlighting the opportunities created by the inking of the Consolidated and Comprehensive Partnership's Agreement between the EU and Armenia, on 24 November 2017 on the sidelines of the Brussels' Eastern Partnership's summit.In his turn, the Armenian Ambassador mentioned, among his mandate's priorities, that he intends to boost bilateral contacts, including by organising in Yerevan, in October, the top meeting of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, as well as to stimulate bilateral economic relations."Ambassador Sergey Minasyan voiced his satisfaction with Romania's policy in the protection of the national minorities' rights, in particular as regards the Armenian minority's situation in Romania," the release concludes.