PM Dancila attends signing of Brasov - Comarnic motorway financing contract, voices hopes deadlines will be met

Premier Viorica Dancila, who attended on Monday in Rasnov the formal signing of the financing contract for the Brasov - Comarnic motorway, said that she is pleased that the works will be carried out by a Romanian builder and voiced hopes that the deadlines will be met.

"I am glad to have participated in the signing of this contract, this is the government's approach, we want to have as many building sites as possible to complete, people no longer have time to wait, we must have a constructive approach and act at a fast pace, and where things don't work as they should, we must bring in others who are willing to get involved because we cannot tell people that works on a road or a motorway have started in 2011 and in 2019 they are still underway. Let serious companies carry on with their work and let the others go home and give way to those who want to accomplish something. They are not doing us a favor, it is their obligation to meet the deadlines they have committed to when they discussed about building an expressway or a motorway. (...) I hope that the deadlines of this contract will be met and I am glad that the builders are Romanian," the Prime Minister said.The contract was signed by Minister of Transport Razvan Cuc and Director of the National Road Infrastructure Administration Corporation Narcis Neaga, in the presence of the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Eugen Teodorovici, Minister of Economy Eugen Badalau, and Health Minister Sorina Pintea. On this occasion, Razvan Cuc announced that the contract with the builder performing the works on National Road DN 73, an important tourist connection to Bran, will be terminated.