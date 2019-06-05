PM Dancila calling for restart of dialogue inside Tripartite National Council

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that there is a need for a "restart" of the dialogue among the government, trade unions and employers in the format of the Tripartite National Council, adding that to her, and also to the other members of her cabinet, the social dialogue partners' option to find the best solutions is important.

"It is true that it has been long since we last had such meeting, but today there is a convention of the Tripartite National Council. To us, dialogue is important, and so are your views, how we work and your point of view on issues. I think that to me as the prime minister and also to the other members of the cabinet you options, your opinions, your points of view are important so that we can talk about what we are set to do. We believe that we need to have a restart; that we need to have much more extensive discussions than before, that we must have discussions on each ministry and that, following dialogue, following consensus, we must find the best solutions, take the next steps," Dancila said at the Government House on Wednesday at the beginning of a convention of the Tripartite National Council.

Discussed at the meeting should be the law on social dialogue and the pension law.

Attending the convention in addition to the prime minister, are the health minister, the finance minister and the labour minister, leaders of trade union confederations and employers' associations.