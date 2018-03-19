PM Dancila calls on JusMin Toader to report if ministry was asked by EC about major corruption cases

In a letter sent on Monday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila asked Justice Minister Tudorel Toader to provide a quick answer about whether or not requests to the Ministry of Justice were sent, 2012-2018, by the European Commission probing into the legal situation and next procedural steps in cases of alleged pending high-level corruption cases.

"Information has emerged in the public space on the official document sent by the European Commission to the Ministry of Justice in 2012 asking for information on the description of the legal situation and the establishment of next procedural steps in cases of alleged high-level corruption involving Gheorghe Copos, Adrian Nastase, Serban Bradisteanu, Ion Dumitru, Decebal Traian Remes, Dan Voiculescu, George Becali, Catalin Voicu, Tudor Chiuariu. In view of the public interest in clarifying some extremely important issues and the need for Romania to operate as a democratic, sovereign and independent state in which the separation of powers in the state works, I would ask you, Minister, to let me know in a timely manner, whether or not such requests were submitted in 2012 - 2018 to the Ministry of the Justice, directly or in some other context," reads Dancila's letter to Toader, according to a governmental press statement.

AGERPRES .