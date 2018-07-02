PM Dancila discuss with EC's Sefcovic on Romania's preparation regarding EU Council Presidency, accessing EU Solidarity Fund

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila discussed on Monday at the Victoria Palace with Vice-President of the European Commission and European Commissioner for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic about Romania's preparation for taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the priorities in the energy area, as well as about Romanian authorities accessing the EU Solidarity Fund.

According to a release of the Government sent to Agerpres, PM Dancila stated that Romania's priorities at the Presidency of the EU Council focus on energy, research and innovation, devoting proper attention to the challenges at European level, as well as to traditional policies: the Cohesion Policy, the Common Agricultural Policy, the Energy Policy, including the research and innovation component."It's important that during Romania's mandate we obtain a political agreement regarding the Post-2020 Multi-annual Financial Framework. Thus, we show that the European Union remains strong even after Brexit and that together we can set the foundations of a powerful, solidary and inclusive Europe," Dancila stated.Also attending the meeting was Deputy PM Viorel Stefan, who presented Romania's objectives and priorities in the energy area, while underscoring that the diversification of natural gas supply sources and the exploitation of the Black Sea energy resources remain in the foreground."We reconfirm Romania's commitment in respect to carrying out the BRUA project [the National Gas Transmission System on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria corridor], whose works started last month. We will further have an open dialogue regarding this project and we won't encourage the divergent approaches that were made public over the past days. Moreover, the bill on carrying out the offshore oil operations is a priority on Romania's Parliament agenda, because we want a stimulating framework for investments in the area," Viorel Stefan added.In his turn, Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic appreciated the Gov't's efforts for preparing to take over the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU and remarked that during this mandate new regulations in the energy area will be introduced. Furthermore, Sefcovic pointed out the transition towards innovative funding and the possibility of funding the professional reorientation projects of the mining regions.Moreover, the European official remarked Romania's involvement in carrying out the BRUA project and the concern to capitalise on the energy resources of the Back Sea. In this context, he added that Romania can become a very important actor on the gas market.Another topic tackled within the meeting was Romania's accessing the EU Solidarity Fund, for supporting the people and communities affected by floods.PM Dancila showed that the Executive will carry out an assessment of the flood damages that several areas in Romania have been confronted with during this period and will send to the European partners the application for accessing this support instrument, which will be complementary to the funds earmarked from the national budget."I hope we have the support of the Commission in order to be able to access as quickly as possible the EU Solidarity Fund. As a MEP I have proposed an amendment according to which some of the funding requested by a state be granted immediately after lodging the application, namely when there is a greater need for support. I haven't been successful then. I hope that the procedures be revised and the support from the EU Solidarity Fund be granted as quickly as possible, in order to help the people affected by disasters as swiftly as possible," Dancila mentioned.The meeting at the Victoria Palace was also attended by State Secretaries Bogdan-Constantin Andronic, Florin Ciocanelea an Iulian-Robert Tudorache.