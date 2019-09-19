PM Dancila: Even if reshuffle is rejected, Government will still not fall

Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Wednesday evening said that, in case the Government reshuffle gets rejected by Parliament, the Government will still not fall, with the procedure to be resumed with a new proposal for reshuffle.

"Let's suppose that the President doesn't observe the decision of the Constitutional Court. Then, the opposition will submit a censure motion. This is an instrument of the opposition and it's the opposition's right to use it. I cannot accuse the opposition for submitting a motion. But the motion won't pass and we will be back in Parliament with the reshuffle. On the contrary, if the reshuffle does pass, then we will have a complete cabinet and we will continue to govern with the complete cabinet. If the reshuffle doesn't pass, then the Government will still not fall. We will propose a new reshuffle and we will continue with this procedure. So I wonder: who loses then? For I don't care if I lose, but I do care that it's the citizen who loses," Dancila told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.The PM also said she will go to Parliament with the reshuffle "in the shortest while," with a vote to follow on the proposals for the five vacant offices of PSD and the three of ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats).