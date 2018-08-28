PM Dancila: Gov't will approve background study on Ploiesti-Comarnic-Brasov motorway segment

The government will approve on Wednesday a background study for the construction and operation of the Ploiesti - Comarnic - Brasov motorway segment and the operation of the Bucharest - Ploiesti motorway, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Wednesday.

"Today we approve a background study on the construction and operation of the Ploiesti - Comarnic - Brasov motorway segment, as well as the operation of the Bucharest - Ploiesti motorway. The study was drafted in accordance with the provisions of Emergency Ordinance 39 of 2018 on public - private partnership (...) We discussed the study for this strategic investment project, to be carried out under a public-private partnership, in a first reading in a previous government meeting," Dancila said at the beginning of a government meeting on Wednesday.According to the head of the government, the award procedures and the competitive dialogue with the investors will start in September, so that this contract will be signed by the end of the current year."The motorway links Bucharest to Brasov, crossing the Sinaia-Busteni-Azuga-Predeal tourist axis. The design and execution is set at four years, at the latest, starting in 2019. At the same time, public bonuses are provided if the execution of works is done in advance, it the works are competed ahead of schedule, but there are also penalties for possible delays," said Dancila.At the same time, the prime minister specified that the term of the private investor's operation of the motorway is 20 years."The estimated total costs for this investment amount to about 1.36 billion euros," said Dancila.According to Dancila, the National Strategy and Projection Commission also has other background studies for public-private partnership projects that will be approved in the Government as they get completed.