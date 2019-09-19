PM Dancila: I am not going to the US for photos, but to represent the country, strengthen transatlantic relations

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday evening that the visit she is to pay to the US, as of Sunday, is aimed at strengthening the transatlantic relations, as well as the signing of some bilateral agreements to the benefit of Romania and which "can generate a much greater wave of confidence in our country."

"You know very well that I care a lot about the transatlantic relation and I care very much about our relation with the European Union. I believe that our relation with the United States should be a relation that we must have in mind very much. It is the strategic partner which ensures Romania's security and I believe that we should prove a lot of responsibility," the PM mentioned on Antena 3 private television station.Viorica Dancila underscored that she wasn't going to the US "for photos," but to have meetings with US officials, with representatives of the US companies, as well as with the Romanian community living there."I haven't even spoken well about this visit and it was said that we are going for photos, that we are going who knows on what considerations. No, I am going to represent the country and I am going to strengthen the transatlantic relations. I'm not going to make promises. I am going to materialise things that connect the United States to Romania. I am going to sign certain agreements between Romania and the United States and, certainly, to the benefit of Romania and which will generate a much greater wave of confidence in our country. I am going to meet with US companies in order to speak to them about the investments in Romania, in order to present them investments possibilities, but also [to present] how Romania's Government encouraged and wants to encourage the US investments. I am going within the UN to speak, alongside the King of Jordan and President Macron, in a debate on terrorism. I am going to meet with representatives of the Department of State. Therefore, it is a working visit that includes many meetings. There are meetings that I will not mention now, in this broadcast, but I wish to also meet with the Romanian community living in the United States of America," the PM mentioned.Dancila added that she would be accompanied in her visit to the US by several members of the Government."Several ministers are going with me. I have taken ministers from the areas in which we have meetings and in which we can reach very good results for Romania and, as I've said, to strengthen, in these sectors, the cooperation between Romania and the United States of America," the Executive head stated.