PM Dancila: Iohannis has violated Constitution with cynicism and indifference

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR)'s reply on Wednesday shows "very clearly President Klaus Iohannis's abuse" as regards the refusal to appoint the interim ministers and to ensure the functioning of the ministries of Energy, Environment and Relations with Parliament, said the Prime Minister of Viorica Dancila.

"Whether we speak of ill will or incompetence, the CCR decision today tells the whole country that President Iohannis has violated the Constitution! Today's CCR reply shows very clearly the abuse of President Iohannis regarding the refusal to appoint interim minister and to ensure the functioning of the ministries of Energy, Environment and Relations with Parliament. As I said last week, the head of state violated the Constitution with cynicism and indifference, creating a government blockage and delays in granting the rights of Romanians working in these ministries," the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader wrote on Facebook.

The prime minister brought to mind that the CCR decision also compels Iohannis to sign the revocation decrees of the ministers that were reshuffled and to motivate the rejection of the proposed new ministers, "a motivation she never received from the president, as was natural in the case of such an act."

The Constitutional Court of Romania ruled on Wednesday that there is a constitutional legal conflict between the Government and President Klaus Iohannis over the refusal of the head of the state to remove from office some ministers and the appointment of interim officials, officials with the CCR told AGERPRES. At the same time, the constitutional judges have established, regarding the appointment of full ministers, that there is no conflict between the prime minister and the president, as it is not mandatory for the head of state to sign the decrees appointing them.