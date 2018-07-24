PM Dancila, Irish counterpart Varadkar tackle public procurement law, public-private partnership

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday said that she talked with her Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar on the amendment of the public procurement law and the public-private partnership law, adding that a working group will be set up to ease a good practices' exchange.

"I saluted the fact that last year the commercial exchanges between Romania and Ireland were above 500 million euro, a historic peak. We are glad with the 892 Irish companies operating in Romania and wish to extend the economic and commercial cooperation. Meanwhile, we wish that Irish investors come to Romania, we encourage the Romanian investors to go invest in Ireland and in this respect I talked with Mr. Prime Minister about the amendment of the public procurement law and the law of public-private partnership, as well. We know about the Irish experience and expertise in the PPP and we'd like to have an exchange of good practices, therefore we've decided to create a working group," Premier Dancila said at the end at the meeting with her Irish counterpart Varadkar at the Victoria Palace."We have talked about the multiannual financial framework and decided that there should be a balance between the new policies - and I am talking about defence, research, migration, Erasmus+, border protection - and the traditional policies - and I'm referring here to the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy. We know how important the agricultural sector is to both Romania and Ireland, which is why we've decided to advocate the common topics the two countries are benefiting from, such as the youth, encouraging the youth to choose the agriculture, the protection against disasters, topics we should support within the CAP. We have also talked about the Cohesion Policy and I invited Mr. Prime Minister to attend the conference due in Bucharest on 30 October 2018. We have tackled the Brexit, we have talked about the future of the European Union and obviously about the presence at the summit due next year, in central Sibiu," the Romanian Premier said.