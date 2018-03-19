PM Dancila meets Polish Ambassador; PM underscores dynamic nature of bilateral strategic relations

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday received the Ambassador of the Polish Republic in Bucharest, Marcin Wilczek, on which occasion the Prime Minister underscored the dynamic nature of the strategic relations existing between the two countries, on the background of the national centenaries of both states this year.

According to a press release of the Government, the Romanian official voiced conviction that the events to occasion the celebration of this anniversary moments will highlight the natural historical closeness between the two countries, due to the numerous interests and experiences they share.At the same time, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila talked about the importance of continuing bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic field, but also from the perspective of Romania preparing to take over the rotating presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2019."While appreciating the quality and frequency of the political-diplomatic contacts, the high dignitary highlighted the positive role the two countries play at regional and European level," reads the same release.

AGERPRES .