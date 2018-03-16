PM Dancila: No other way to cultivate tolerance, respect for diversity and harmony but by perseverance

There is no way to cultivate values such as tolerance, respect for diversity and harmony other than by constant engagement and perseverance - Premier Viorica Dancila said in her message to the Global Forum in Baku, where the Romanian government was represented by Deputy Premier for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships Ana Birchall, the government said in a release on Friday.

"This year, both Romania and Azerbaijan celebrate the centennial anniversary of milestone historical events. After 1918, Romania fought to build and develop a society centered on the values of pluralism and tolerance, at the highest standards of the times. A century ago, Azerbaijan also set new benchmarks in the region as regards parliamentary democracy and the right to vote for women. Today, more than ever, it is essential that we continue our joint efforts to strengthen our inclusive societies. It is an effort we are bound to support day by day, because values such as tolerance, respect for diversity and harmony can only be cultivated through constant commitment and perseverance," reads the Romanian Prime Minister's message delivered in the opening of the Global Baku Forum by Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall.The theme of the 6th edition of the Forum is "Bridging Gaps to Create an Inclusive Society".At the panel session titled "Emerging Powers - How Rising Powers Influence Global Affairs", Birchall gave a speech, pointing out that "the EU's global aspirations are directly proportional to the increased complexity of the challenges of the international scene, whether we are talking about the threat of terrorism, climate change, the migration crisis or the economic and financial challenges," the government's release says.On the sidelines of the Baku Forum, Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall was received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, whom she conveyed Prime Minister Dancila's wish to deepen the strategic partnership between Romania and Azerbaijan, particularly on the economic dimension, and the development of common interest projects in the field of energy and transport, and also sought the support of the Azeri side for Romania's bid for a seat of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2019 - 2020, the release informs.Ana Birchall had bilateral meetings with Azeri Foreign Affairs Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Namiq Guluzade, Minister of Economy Shahin Abdulla Mustafayev, and Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikheil Janelidze.During the visit Ana Birchall also met with members of the Romanian community in Baku, and the Romanian Parliament's delegation paying a working visit to Baku.

