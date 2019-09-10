 
     
PM Dancila: Not afraid of censure motion

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday that she is not afraid of a censure motion in Parliament. 

"No, I'm not afraid of a censure motion. If I'm not afraid to go in Parliament for restructuring, if I wasn't afraid to convene a government meeting and find solutions to that, why would I be afraid of a censure motion?!" said Viorica Dancila, after the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD. 

She added that she had found solutions to avoid the blockage with regard to government meetings. 

"You saw that I found solutions, I found ways to get out of this blockage," said Dancila.

