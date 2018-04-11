PM Dancila, on Kovesi's situation: I will support Justice Minister

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Antena 3 private television broadcaster on Wednesday that she was waiting for President Klaus Iohannis' decision referring to the request to dismiss National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutor-in-chief Laura Codruta Kovesi, but she underscored at the same time that she would support the Justice Minister.

"I have never hesitated to assume responsibility. Maybe this has been the reason for which Chairman Liviu Dragnea, the party supported me for the prime minister office. However, in regards to this aspect, I first want to see what the President does, and then be able to make a decision. Nevertheless, what I can surely tell you is that I will support the Justice Minister. (...) I cannot anticipate, I am waiting to see what decision President Iohannis will make, but let me stress: I am supporting the Justice Minister," Dancila said, when asked if she could file a notification on constitutional law conflict in case the President doesn't revoke Kovesi.In respect to the relation with Tudorel Toader, Prime Minister Dancila pointed out that she cooperates very well with him."I work very well with the Justice Minister, I believe that the Justice Minister has done his duty. He is a man with experience in the area, I believe that he has taken things very seriously and that he had an approach that proved seriousness. (...) I believe that Mr Minister has always known that the prime minister would stand by the Justice minister of her Cabinet," she said.