PM Dancila: Public policies implemented by Gov't cannot be efficient without collaboration with employers' unions, entrepreneurs

The public policies implemented by the Government cannot be efficient without collaboration with employers' unions, entrepreneurs, regardless of the origin of capital, Romanian or foreign, said the Prime Minister, Viorica Dancila, on the occasion of the launch of the White Charter of SMEs.

"The launch of the White Charter of SMEs in Romania is a good opportunity for us to meet and maintain the dialogue between the Government and the representatives of the private environment. The public policies implemented by the Government cannot be efficient without collaboration with employers' unions, entrepreneurs, regardless of the origin of capital, Romanian or foreign. A constant dialogue is needed to adjust these policies, for our common objectives are: a knowledge-based economy, one that is oriented towards exports with a high added value and reducing gaps between Romania and the developed European Union countries. In terms of governmental action, we contributed to the creation of a favourable environment for the development of the small and medium-sized enterprises, to support their businesses," claimed Dancila, at the event organised by the National Council of Small and Medium-Sized Private Enterprises.The Prime Minister also added that the Government made "major" progress in reducing bureaucracy, one example being the implementation of the Prevention Law, "which balances the relation between contributors and the control institutions, by eliminating the possible abuses."According to the head of the Executive, the Government also intends to adopt new measures, in encouraging investments, to simplify and improve the procedures, so that investors be able to easily access two state-aid schemes for projects with a major impact on the economy or meant for regional development.The Prime Minister mentioned among the Government's objective increasing exports to powerful economies.According to her, the GDP rate growth also should stimulate the development of the private environment."The Executive focuses on maintaining a strong and sustainable economy, with an increased attention paid to maintaining macro-economic balance," showed the PM.