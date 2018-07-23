 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila: Resignation requests from President, political gesture

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila labeled the resignation requests coming from President Klaus Iohannis as a "political gesture".


"Since we assumed the mandate, I said that I want to have good interinstitutional cooperation among Parliament, the Government and the Presidency. We discussed this with PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea and with President Klaus Iohannis. Unfortunately, as you have mentioned before, I had the surprise to be asked to resign several times, which I describe as a political gesture, because the data I have presented today show that there was no economic reason for Mr President to reach this decision," said Viorica Dancila, on Monday, on Antena 3 private television broadcaster, according to agerpres.

She thus answered a question on what is her approach as prime minister in the relationship with the president after he repeatedly asked her to resign and if there was still a "correct, good, functional" relationship between the prime minister and the head of state.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.