PM Dancila: Resignation requests from President, political gesture

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila labeled the resignation requests coming from President Klaus Iohannis as a "political gesture".
"Since we assumed the mandate, I said that I want to have good interinstitutional cooperation among Parliament, the Government and the Presidency. We discussed this with PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea and with President Klaus Iohannis. Unfortunately, as you have mentioned before, I had the surprise to be asked to resign several times, which I describe as a political gesture, because the data I have presented today show that there was no economic reason for Mr President to reach this decision," said Viorica Dancila, on Monday, on Antena 3 private television broadcaster, according to agerpres.
She thus answered a question on what is her approach as prime minister in the relationship with the president after he repeatedly asked her to resign and if there was still a "correct, good, functional" relationship between the prime minister and the head of state.