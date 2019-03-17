PM Dancila says automotive industry is one of the key sectors for economic growth

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila underscored on Monday that the automotive industry is of of the key sectors for economic growth and the new investment projects of Ford company represents a sign of confidence in the Romanian economy and a premise for the development of the entire region according to Agerpres.

"The automotive industry is one of the key sectors for economic growth and I presented the company leadership the support measures and fiscal facilities which Romania's Government provides for the development of this sector, with benefits for both parties. The fact that over the past years, Romania's automotive industry benefited from a constant growth and, last year, our country registered a record production of cars, proves that we are on the right track and Romania provides a beneficial climate for the business milieu. I welcome the new investment projects of Ford company, it is a sign of confidence in the Romanian economy and a premise for the development of the entire region. And the good collaboration with the local authorities played an important role in this regard," Prime Minister Dancila stated during her visit to the Ford plant in Craiova (Craiova Engine Plant).The PM added that the discussions also aimed the solutions identified by the Government in order to boost some major investments in the infrastructure area