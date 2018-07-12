PM Dancila: Situation concerning swine fever is under control, we will take new measures to support farmers

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared on Thursday that the situation concerning swine fever, which is also affecting our country as well, is under control, and the Government will approve measures to financially support farmers for their animal neutralizing activity.

"With regard to swine fever, we are further monitoring this situation. As you well know, we have taken a series of measures for controlling and limiting the spreading of the virus, teams are out in the field, the situation is under control, people have no reasons to worry. Today we have on the agenda support measures for farmers. Firstly, we are completing the legislation in line with the European regulations concerning the financial aid granted to farmers for their activity of neutralizing animals, which are not meant for human consumption," Viorica Dancila declared, in the opening of the Cabinet meeting.The Prime Minister added that also in the Cabinet meeting "the requirements for granting the aid scheme to pig farmers of Bazna and Mangalita breeds" will be improved."We are paying enhanced attention in this field too," the Prime Minister added.Viorica Dancila reminded in the context that in the recent visit she paid in Brussels she discussed with the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, on the topic of damages recorded in agriculture as a result of flooding in our country, and in the upcoming period the European official is due to have a discussion with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Petre Daea.