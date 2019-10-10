PM Dancila: State in which institutions are not strong is weakened state

The Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, on Wednesday, argued the need to strengthen the public institutions of the Romanian state, due to the lack of confidence of the population.

Dancila told private broadcaster Antena 3, that "a state in which institutions are not strong is a weakened state"."I think we should not talk about a ministry, about an institution in general, and say that institution does not need to have the people's trust. I think this is going in the wrong direction. We have to sanction those who are wrong, we must change the things that do not go well, but we must build trust in the institutions of the state, because a state in which institutions are not strong is a weakened state. A state in which institutions do not have credibility is not a state that gives citizens confidence," the Social-Democratic leader said.Viorica Dancila also stressed the need for the president's involvement in public safety and security issues."I think that alongside the prime minister of Romania, the president of Romania must have a very high involvement, because when we talk about security, we also think of the president. I did not see from the president this inclination and this desire to get involved. Moreover, I saw from the president something that really surprised me and I think that surprised many Romanians: the fact that he is trying to associate a tragedy with the PSD seems to me cynicism and an extraordinary cruelty. One cannot use a tragedy to win electoral capital and I will never do such a thing," the PSD leader said.