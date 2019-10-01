PM Dancila: There are no PSD members who will vote the censure motion, it won't pass

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday stated in Ploiesti that there won't be any Social Democratic Party (PSD) members who will vote the censure motion, which "won't pass," for there are enough "responsible" people in Parliament, regardless of the party they belong to."I know that today the opposition submits the censure motion. I repeat what I said yesterday: the censure motion won't pass. For there are enough responsible people in the Romanian Parliament, regardless of the political party they belong to. When submitting a censure motion to topple the Government, a party must come up with a governing programme, with a Cabinet, an alternative. I believe that we cannot work in such a disorganised manner and without a prospect when we are talking about Romania's stability. I believe that this should come first and there are enough responsible people in Parliament who, beyond what the party leaders tell them, they are thinking about this country and what will happen in the next period. The motion won't pass. There won't be any PSD members who will vote for this censure motion," said the PSD leader.
PM Dancila, on Older Persons' Day: We owe you gratitude, but also a dignified, decent, carefree life
President Iohannis decorates Polish officials on 100th anniversary of Romanian-Polish diplomatic ties
Medicul nutriţionist Mihaela Bilic dezvăluie: Acesta este desertul cel mai satisfăcător pentru creier și mai prietenos cu silueta
EXCLUSIV Manipulare grosolană a lui Andrei Caramitru! Cine apare, în realitate, în ‘dovada’ prezentată de USR-ist
Alexandru Cumpănașu anunță că a câștigat alegerile! Atac fără precedent la adresa lui Klaus Iohannis
Klaus Iohannis, cel mai ȘMECHER președinte: Merge la dezbaterile politice are PNL cu AVION PRIVAT, plătit din banii românilor
Vasile Dîncu, fostul profesor al lui Eduard Hellvig și Rareș Bogdan anunță ce urmează să facă cei doi: Șeful SRI va folosi informațiile
Sorina Pintea a luat FOC după anunțul Corinei Crețu privind spitalele regionale: Știe foarte bine cum au decurs lucrurile
Persoanele care au suferit o amputaţie sau dependente de oxigenoterapie vor primi certificate de încadrare în grad de handicap permanent
Între România, Emiratele Arabe Unite și Belgia. INTERVIU Tânără întoarsă în țară, despre implicare, tradiții și dorul de casă
Lovitură DURĂ pentru Ursula von der Leyen în Parlamentul European, după respingerea a doi candidaţi 'inapţi', Rovana Plumb și Laszlo Trocsanyi