PM Dancila: There are no PSD members who will vote the censure motion, it won't pass

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday stated in Ploiesti that there won't be any Social Democratic Party (PSD) members who will vote the censure motion, which "won't pass," for there are enough "responsible" people in Parliament, regardless of the party they belong to.

"I know that today the opposition submits the censure motion. I repeat what I said yesterday: the censure motion won't pass. For there are enough responsible people in the Romanian Parliament, regardless of the political party they belong to. When submitting a censure motion to topple the Government, a party must come up with a governing programme, with a Cabinet, an alternative. I believe that we cannot work in such a disorganised manner and without a prospect when we are talking about Romania's stability. I believe that this should come first and there are enough responsible people in Parliament who, beyond what the party leaders tell them, they are thinking about this country and what will happen in the next period. The motion won't pass. There won't be any PSD members who will vote for this censure motion," said the PSD leader.