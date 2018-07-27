PM Dancila, Vice President of Macedonian Assemby talk about strengthening parliamentary cooperation

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, currently on an official visit in Skopje, discussed on Friday with the Vice President of the Macedonian Assembly, Goran Misovski , about strengthening parliamentary cooperation and the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, in both enhancing bilateral relations, as well as the integration processes in the EU and NATO, informs a Government press release sent to AGERPRES.

At the same time, Prime Minister Dancila voiced congratulations for the progresses made by the Republic of Macedonia in the European and Euro-Atlantic integration processes, and referred to the latter having recently received the invitation to join NATO and the recent conclusions of the Council of the European Union with regard to the enlargement process.Viorica Dancila also talked about the importance that the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, during the first semester of next year, will grant to the EU enlargement process. Furthermore, she recommended support, at a parliamentary level, within the Republic of Macedonia, in view of adopting and implementing reforms, in order to be able to use the opportunity offered through the latest conclusions of the Council of the EU, namely to fulfill the conditions necessary to start the the negotiations for accession to the EU in 2019."The Romanian Prime Minister underlined the importance of continuing the dialogue between all the political forces at parliamentary level, in regard to both the reform process and to the implementation of the Historic Agreement with Greece.