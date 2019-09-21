 
     
PM Dancila: We are not a failed government, we are an efficient government

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday stated that the Government is not a "failed" one, as labeled by President Klaus Iohannis, but an efficient one, and that the economic figures confirm it. 

"We are not a failed Government, as the President labeled us. He plays with words. It's very easy to offend someone. I never offend. We are an efficient government and I take responsibility for my words. We are not a perfect government, we don't have this arrogance to say that we have solved all the problems, but the figures show it - and not the figures that we posted, but those released by the National Institute of Statistics, the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission, the Eurostat - that this government is efficient. 

Dancila also rejected the President's statement saying that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was and continues to be a "catastrophe" for Romania. 

"If for Mr President catastrophe means increasing pensions and salaries, investing in the local communities, taking measures for economic growth and having the second highest economic growth in the EU, I believe he must look at thinks from a kind of reverse angle," said the Prime Minister.

