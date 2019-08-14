PM Dancila: We don't want for the ALDE to leave the governance; stability is needed

Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday in Falticeni that the Social Democrats do not wish for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) to leave the governance because Romania needs stability.

"We don't want for the ALDE to leave the governance. We have never wanted this thing, but it is their option. (...) Romania needs stability and I believe that both the PSD and the ALDE should realise this thing," Dancila stated.

Moreover, the Social Democrat leader showed that it is normal for this coalition that made promises to the citizens to complete their implementation together.

"We came together with promises, with a governing programme before the citizens and together we should complete the implementation of these measures. I believe that we have this duty toward Romanians to keep our word and do what we promised, because these promises were not only of the PSD or only of the ALDE, they were of the coalition. We came together with these measures before the Romanians," PM Dancila stated.