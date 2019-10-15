PM-designate: We will give Romanians honesty, competence, integrity, dedication in serving public interest

Prime Minister designate, Ludovic Orban, stated on Tuesday that the Executive he will lead will give Romanians "honesty, competence, integrity, dedication in serving the public interest and solutions to the big problems" the country is facing.

"I am honored to assume this responsibility on behalf of the PNL [National Liberal Party] and I guarantee that I will put all the experience, all the knowledge, all the energy that I have into serving the public interest. Assuming the responsibility of forming the Government - in a moment in which the country needs a stable and competent government - this is what defines our public action. At this moment Romanians are looking with hope, with trust, with confidence and they have big expectations on our part. We will give Romanians what they expect from us, namely honesty, competence, integrity, dedication in serving the public interest and solutions for the big problems Romania is facing today," said Ludovic Orban, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He thanked President Iohannis for the trust granted in forming a Government "in a difficult situation for Romania".

The Liberal leader also spoke of the main priorities that the Executive he will lead will have.

"The main priorities of the Government that I will present to Parliament in view of investiture are: restoring the macro-economic balances and correcting the economic measures that struck the business milieu and which affected millions of employees in the private environment, the ample restructuring of the government apparatus, administrative simplification, bringing back competence and professionalism in the functioning of public institutions and, also, digitizing administration in order to increase the quality of services offered to citizens, granting serious attention and consideration, as a priority, of all investment objectives, both in transport infrastructure, as well as all the others infrastructures - healthcare infrastructure, education infrastructure and in all other public domains in which there is major need for investments; consolidation of the European path of Romania and Romania's position at the level of the European Union, in agreement with the pact that the National Liberal Party signed at the initiative of the President of Romania; furthermore, respecting all the rigors in what regards the rule of law; scrupulously respecting the citizens' rights and liberties, ensuring a real independence of Justice in Romania, bringing state institutions, government institutions back to the citizen's service, and not of the politruks that are temporarily appointed to lead," said Orban.

He expressed trust in all the partners that helped the PNL in reaching the major objective of ending the Social Democratic Party (PSD) government.

"I am convinced we will find discernment, openness and interest for serving the citizens in all the discussions that we will have later on, because any day of delay in investing this government means keeping PSD in power and maintaining in office the Dancila Government, which was dismissed by censure motion, which has no legitimacy at all and that almost no Romanian wishes to see continuing to exercise power," Orban concluded.