PM Florin Citu: Romania's economic growth in Q4 2020 - biggest in EU

Romania had the biggest economic growth in the European Union during the fourth quarter of 2020, Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Tuesday at the end of governing coalition session, which took place at the House of Parliament, according to AGERPRES.

"Very good news today for Romania's economy. What I said in 2020 and throughout the year, while the Social Democratic Party's mouthpieces tried to contradict me, was proven true: Romania had the biggest economic growth in the European Union during the fourth quarter and one of the smallest economy declines. They said that we will lead the economy into shambles: -9, -10, -7 percent shrinkage. Romania's economy had a contraction of -3.9 and an economic growth of roughly 3% during the fourth quarter, one of the few EU countries that avoided technical recession," the Prime Minister explained.

He emphasized that, according to available data, Romania has the chance of an economic bounce-back in the first quarter of this year, namely "to recover all which was lost during last year's crisis".

"This very clearly means that the measures we took last year and for which we were attacked almost daily were very good measures, which yielded results, and that is how we will continue in 2021," Prime Minister Florin Citu specified.