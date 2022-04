Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Sunday night hailed Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential runoff.

"We welcome the vote of the French today in favor of a united Europe, rejecting extremism and nationalism," Nicolae Ciuca wrote on Twitter.

France's incumbent President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected for a second term on Sunday, garnering an estimated 58.5 percent of the votes, as to 41.5 percent for his far right challenger Marine Le Pen.