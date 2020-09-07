PM Orban: A dignitary has no right to request SPP drive in any way

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban claimed on Monday that a dignitary does not have the right to request the crew of the Guard and Protection Service (SPP) that travels with him drive in any regime, mentioning that, in what regards him, he does the same.

Asked regarding the accident that involved the Transport Minister, Lucian Bode, at the end of a meeting with the campaign staff, Orban said that, in accordance to the law, when he is transported, the dignitary must communicate the destination and the hour he needs to arrive.

"He does not have the legal right to request any rhythm of travel. In what regards me, I do the same. (...) The SPP crew is not obligated, so it has the legal right to refuse any request from the dignitary, that is the law. You know about the fact that he was asked to travel? No, he was asked to arrive at a specific hour. In what regards the way to travel, if he uses or not the legal provisions regarding what's called an official column, those are not the dignitary's decisions. Please, study the law!" the Prime Minister mentioned.