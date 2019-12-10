PM Orban announces Magurele Laser becomes operational next year

The high-power laser in Magurele will be operational as of next year, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday."The main purpose of our presence here is to identify the best ways by which the Government can support the activity of the institute and contribute to the capitalization of basically the presence of the laser with the highest power in Romania and to use all the results of the research to be done here. I discussed about the current stage of this project. I was informed that at the end of the year the laser will become operations and they will be able to start the experiments. (...) What is interesting is to see to what extent the private or public partners in other countries could conduct the experiments," said the head of the Executive, who visited the Magurele platform of the Extreme-Light Infrastructure - Nuclear Physics project, developed under the "Horia Hulubei" National Institute for R&D in Physics and Nuclear Engineering (IFIN-HH).
Orban underscored that he was very interested in the areas which could lead to the implementation of the research carried out.
According to him, Romania's development must rely first of all on research-innovation.
Nicolae Zamfir, the head of the Magurele Laser project, said there is no risk for the European money to be returned.