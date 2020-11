PM Orban: CNSU considers making masks compulsory outdoors in counties with over 1.5 infection rate

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday said that a new meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) will be held later in the day, at 7.00 p.m., to discuss the possibility of taking the measure of making masks compulsory to wear in all counties where the infection rate exceeds 1.5 per thousand inhabitants.

"Today we will have another meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, at 7.00 pm. At the CNSU meeting, we will update the list of countries and the measures required according to the level of the spread of the novel coronavirus. CNSU will also analyze the possibility of introducing the measure of making masks compulsory to wear outdoors in all counties where the infection rate exceeds 1.5 per thousand inhabitants.This will be a proposal from CNSU, which must be transposed into a Government Decision. Because I am going to pay an official visit to Israel tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, we will hold a government meeting on Thursday and, most likely, on Thursday, we will adopt the modification of the decision regarding the state of alert," Ludovic Orban said on Monday, leaving the MAI (Ministry of Interior) headquarters, where he participated in the videoconference organized by the National Centre of Intervention Management and Coordination, together with the county committees for emergencies and prefects.