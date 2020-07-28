PM Orban: Coming before Parliament on Monday, time assigned hardly enough to cover all subjects

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that he will come before Parliament next Monday to present a report on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the perspective of the upcoming new school year and of the local elections, stressing that he will try to address all the subjects in the time made available by the Chamber of Deputies' leadership.

"I presented the report on the state of emergency, according to the law and the decision of Parliament, whenever we are asked to report on the state of alert we render account, and I was called before Parliament on Monday, but I was called to report on several topics: schools opening, the organization of elections, and in the five minutes the Chamber of Deputies' leaders have so generously assigned me, it will be very difficult for me to cover all the subjects, but I will try," Orban said today as he left the Health Ministry's headquarters.

Senate acting President Robert Cazanciuc and Chamber of Deputies' Speaker Marcel Ciolacu on Monday sent Premier Ludovic Orban a letter asking him to present a report, which should be debated as a matter of priority, on the measures the government intends to take for limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus, for the proper organization of elections for the local public administration, as well as for the opening of the new school year.