PM Orban: Easter celebrations have been peaceful

The Easter celebrations have been "very peaceful," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday, adding that no risk of an increase in the risk of an increased spreading of the novel coronavirus can now be related to the holy celebrations.

"I believe that the Easter celebrations have been very peaceful and no risk of an increased spreading of the novel coronavirus can now be related to the holy feast. This doesn't mean, however, that we can relax right now or forget that saying "Forewarned is forearmed," because we haven't reached the peak of the epidemic yet and we must continue to observe all the rules, all the measures that have been taken by the authorities, and we need to continue with this good approach to avoid getting ill and to protect the ones around us from getting ill," PM Orban told TVR national television channel.