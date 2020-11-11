PM Orban: Fruit of Corneliu Coposu's political courage - present in all the bright aspects of today's Romania

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban paid today tribute to the memory of the Christian Democratic National Peasant Party's (PNTCD) landmark personality Corneliu Coposu - who died 25 years ago on November 11, 1995, sending a message in which he emphasizes that the "fruits" of the former PNTDC leader's political courage are present in all "the bright aspects of today's Romania: parliamentary pluralism, free vote, Romania's participation in the Euro-Atlantic construction".

The head of the Executive laid a wreath at Corneliu Coposu's bust located in the park next to the Kretzulescu Church in Bucharest.

"I pay homage to the memory of grand seigneur Corneliu Coposu, founding father of Romanian post-communist democracy. The fruits of his political courage are present in all the bright aspects of today's Romania: parliamentary pluralism, freedom of vote, Romania's participation in the Euro-Atlantic construction of whose ideals he was a great defender; he set all these goals at the foundation of our new destiny. The fact that it had Corneliu Coposu at a time of great turmoil and change of history was one of the miracles that blessed our nation," Ludovic Orban said in a message posted on the government's Facebook page.

The Prime Minister adds that for him, the meeting with the "Grand seigneur" was one of the most important in his life.

"As a young politician, in the early '90s, looking at Corneliu Coposu I learned more than from any book of history or political science. His generosity, tenacity, loyalty to principles and people, his patriotism were exemplary and left their mark on anyone who had the privilege of meeting him. Today he has his place in the National Pantheon, and it is our responsibility to make sure that he is not deprived of this well-deserved place," Orban said.