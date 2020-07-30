PM Orban: Gov't wants a partnership with the Business environment to make economy more dynamic

The government wants a partnership with the business environment, the Romanian and foreign investors, to make the economy more dynamic and "really" increase the Romanians' living standards, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, at the end of his working visit to the Automecanica Medias Industrial Park in Sibiu County.

"We wanted to be here today, at Automecanica, to see a successful project through which a private investor managed to create an industrial park, in the beginning by its own forces and then with the help of the City Hall. By associating with large companies he managed to locate production capacity, to provide technology transfer, to produce tools and equipment, to create jobs for Medias and the surrounding localities. This is an example of a business that is useful to the community and has the capacity of generating economic activities in which Romania will benefit from the transfer of technology, the competitiveness, and it will reach the situation where it will have the capacity to produce equipment, complex tools," said Orban.The PM specified that a wide range of products are made at the Automecanica Industrial Park, such as tanks, lifting equipment, trailers."Due to the associations, an extremely efficient industrial capacity has been built for the community in Media. In what the government is concerned we want a partnership with the business environment, with the Romanian investors, with the foreign investors, so that we can make the economy more dynamic and we truly succeed to increase the Romanians' living standards," said Ludovic Orban.He was accompanied by Deputy PM Raluca Turcan and Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos on his visit to Medias.