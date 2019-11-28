PM Orban: Gov't will ask Parliament to urgently adopt continuation of program to complete first F-16 squadron

The government will ask Parliament to adopt as a matter of urgency the bill on "the continuation of the program for the realization and consolidation of the first F-16 squadron," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday at the government meeting.

The prime minister made the clarification after Minister of Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, asked him to introduce on the agenda the bill on the continuation of the program for the realization and consolidation of the first F-16 squadron.

"I propose that you agree with the introduction on the government sitting's supplementary agenda of the bill for the further development of the air operational capability included in the initial transition stage of the conception of the gradual realization of the air defense capability within the multirole aircraft Air Force program. It is about the continuation of the program for the realization and consolidation of the first F-16 squadron. It has the opinion of the Legislative Council and I'm asking you to also agree for the bill to be transmitted to Parliament for adoption, in a fast-track procedure, in compliance with the provisions of article 76 paragraph 3 of the Constitution of Romania. We request this, because we have communicated with the Portuguese side the planes are being purchased from, and the contract deadlines have already been postponed twice," Nicolae Ciuca said at the government meeting.