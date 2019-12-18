PM Orban: I have decided Gov't to assume responsibility on budget, amendment of OUG 114

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Wednesday morning that he decided the Government will assume responsibility on the state budget bill, the social insurance budget bill and the amendment of the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114.

"We have made the decision to assume responsibility for three bills - the state budget law, the social insurance law and the law amending Emergency Ordinance 114," said Orban, at the beginning of the government meeting.He said he will take into account the "amendments which have beneficial effects" that will be submitted to these bills.