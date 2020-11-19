PM Orban: National defence and security - major priority of gov't; we will ensure financing of endowment programmes
"We often talk about how important it is for our Army soldiers to be able to operate routinely to North Atlantic Alliance standards, to be interoperable with their partners, but I think it's very important to understand how to get there, first, and especially how to stay there. We can say that the shootings that will take place today at Capul Midia will not only prove the compatibility and interoperability between the American and Romanian military, but will most eloquently illustrate the present and the future in terms of the endowment of the Romanian Army," said Orban.
According to the PM, starting next year, the Land Forces will receive the first High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and will thus begin the process that will provide Romania with an "essential, modern and efficient" land defence capability.
He added that the cross-party agreement on the allocation of 2pct of GDP for defence allowed the launch of an "ambitious" programme to equip the Romanian armed forces with modern equipment, with capabilities designed to strengthen Romania's position as a "stability pole" in the Black Sea region.
"The investments of the Ministry of National Defence in these endowment programmes are nothing but investments in our future. All areas are important and many are emergencies that need to be solved. I assure the military that national defence and security is a top priority for the Government I lead, and that we will ensure the predictability and stability of funding so that investments of the caliber of the HIMARS, which we see here, of Patriot anti-aircraft systems, multifunctional corvettes, coastal batteries, armoured personnel carriers, multi-role fighter aircraft and much more can be carried out in conditions of maximum efficiency. All these investments in defence are made for the security of Romania and its citizens," Orban explained.
According to him, the Executive wants to support as much as possible the "revival" of the national defence industry through the purchases of equipment made.
"I assure you that we are pursuing the involvement of Romanian economic agents in as many industrial collaboration programmes related to these endowment programs as possible," the PM added.
The event was also attended by the Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, and the US Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman.