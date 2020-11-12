PM Orban: No additional restrictive measures in new decision on 30-day extension of state of alert

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced today that the government will not introduce additional restrictive measures in the new decision on the 30-day extension of the state of alert, specifying that the authorities currently have the tools at hand to stop the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"As concerns the extension of the state of alert, we will not introduce additional restrictive measures. We believe that at this moment we practically have all the tools at our disposal to be able to stop the rise in infection cases," Orban said after a visit to the Transgaz natural gas transmission corporation.

The latest decision on extending the state of alert by 30 days was approved on October 14 and the government is supposed to adopt a new decision in this regard in its meeting today.

"The state of alert is established for 30 days and is extended by a government decision for a maximum of 30 days. As for us, we do not want to adopt other restrictive measures. We want the situation to evolve for the better, so that the number of infections goes down and that we gradually return to an activity as close as possible to normal," Orban said on Monday, after participating in the Prime Minister's Question Time in the Lower House plenary.