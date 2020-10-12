 
     
PM Orban: Regarding Remdesivir, there is political decision, problem is to be companies with production capacity

Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that there is a political decision on the Remdesivir medicine, but stressed that the problem is that there must be companies that have the capacity to introduce this medicine into production.

"The political decision exists both with regard to Remdesivir and with regard to Favipiravir, the problem is that there must exist companies that have the capacity to introduce in the production and especially to have fulfilled the legal conditions in order to be able to produce and sell this drug on the market. (...) I know for a fact that there is a company that could within a reasonable time introduce Favipiravir into production. All these treatments are off-label treatments, there are no definite treatments that you know 100 pct that they give (n.r. - results). Different treatments are being tested, for example in Matei Bals antibody treatment (...) and in Timisoara is tested. All over the world, not only with us, they do off-label treatments. We, for example, Favipiravir, the first batch, had it as a donation to do clinical testing," Orban said, after a meeting of the PNL (National Liberal Party) leadership.

He also said that he had requested additional doses of Euthyrox and appealed to those who need the medicine not to stock up to be available to as many people as possible.

