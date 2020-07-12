PM Orban: Romania's current COVID 19 testing capacity at over 18,000 per day

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that Romania's current testing capacity for COVID 19 stands at over 18,000 per day.

"Since the beginning of the epidemic, one of our main concerns has been to constantly scale up Romania's testing capacity. From 400 or 500 tests at the most at the beginning of the epidemic, our testing capacity has grown to over 18,000 today. It's clear that the number of tests performed is also increasing constantly, as 25 new testing centers have been certified just recently. Why are we doing that? Because it is important to test the people with symptoms, those who request to be tested or who need to be tested, depending on the various situations that arise," Ludovic Orban declared on Saturday upon leaving the headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.The Prime Minister participated on Saturday together with the Ministers of Labor and Internal Affairs in a videoconference meeting with the prefects, the heads of the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and of the other institutions and authorities responsible for managing the situation generated by the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.