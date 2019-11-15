PM Orban: Salaries, pensions will be paid on time; we will reduce size of bureaucratic apparatus

Salaries and pensions will be paid on time, but salaries will not be paid to those "who went through the back door in public institutions, ''based on connections or party membership cards,'' Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Brasov on Friday.

"As far as we are concerned, we honor all the necessary expenses of the budget. (...) Salaries and pensions will be paid on time. But we will not continue to pay the salaries of those who have entered through the back door in public institutions, based on party membership card or based on connections and relatives of the political clientele of the PSD and who do not do their job," said Orban.

He brought to mind that he initiated a process of restoring the administrative capacity of government institutions and also of reducing the size of the bureaucratic apparatus.

"We have started with the reduction in the number of ministries, we will continue with the reduction in the number of public entities subordinated to the Government and under the subordination of the ministries, so as to ensure the most efficient administration, an administration without the unnecessary procedures, in order to provide quality and prompt services to citizens, also a normal and natural relationship with the business environment aimed at encouraging any kind of investor," the prime minister said.

According to him, "surely, there will be steps that the Government will take to build more efficient institutions to really have the capacity to generate and implement all the public policies that Romania needs for development".